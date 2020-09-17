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The David Knight Show (17September20 Full Show)
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31 views • September 17, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:12:02 Gingrich cut off by FOX for telling the truth about Soros funding political races for radical District Attorneys & State Attorneys General. He’s right — and it’s even worse than he was saying.
— 00:22:15 Barr says at Constitution Day celebration that the lockdown is “the greatest violation of civil liberties since slavery”. It’s been 185 days — he’s just noticing? Will he DO anything?
— 00:38:00 Nashville health dept & mayor caught covering up data that shows restaurants are NOT associated with positive “cases” (swabs). How many other politicians are lying about this?
— 00:41:45 REAL boa constrictor face mask and the mindless panic about a MASKLESS FLASHMOB at Target
— 00:46:13 Terminology matters: when Fauci lies about “cases”. What exactly is a case, case fatality rate, infection fatality rate, mortality rate, efficacy & effectiveness?
— 00:55:44 Jason Goodman, CrowdsourceTheTruth.com, joins to talk about the media establishment’s lawfare against him (suing him for parody and preventing him from representing himself in court) and the dangerous precedent it sets.
— 01:28:26 FauXiGate, censorship and the brutality of China heading our way
— 01:37:55 Is Beethovan’s 5th racist, white supremacy? Vox thinks so and I agree with them on the supremacy aspect. Let’s see if LGBTQ+ women of color can ever match it.
— 01:46:43 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, joins to talk about fear, freedom and markets. The COVID measures are the most ridiculous govt gaslighting since “duck and cover” drills
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:12:02 Gingrich cut off by FOX for telling the truth about Soros funding political races for radical District Attorneys & State Attorneys General. He’s right — and it’s even worse than he was saying.
— 00:22:15 Barr says at Constitution Day celebration that the lockdown is “the greatest violation of civil liberties since slavery”. It’s been 185 days — he’s just noticing? Will he DO anything?
— 00:38:00 Nashville health dept & mayor caught covering up data that shows restaurants are NOT associated with positive “cases” (swabs). How many other politicians are lying about this?
— 00:41:45 REAL boa constrictor face mask and the mindless panic about a MASKLESS FLASHMOB at Target
— 00:46:13 Terminology matters: when Fauci lies about “cases”. What exactly is a case, case fatality rate, infection fatality rate, mortality rate, efficacy & effectiveness?
— 00:55:44 Jason Goodman, CrowdsourceTheTruth.com, joins to talk about the media establishment’s lawfare against him (suing him for parody and preventing him from representing himself in court) and the dangerous precedent it sets.
— 01:28:26 FauXiGate, censorship and the brutality of China heading our way
— 01:37:55 Is Beethovan’s 5th racist, white supremacy? Vox thinks so and I agree with them on the supremacy aspect. Let’s see if LGBTQ+ women of color can ever match it.
— 01:46:43 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, joins to talk about fear, freedom and markets. The COVID measures are the most ridiculous govt gaslighting since “duck and cover” drills
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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