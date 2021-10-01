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Vaccine "Apostles"
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200 views • October 01, 2021
Excerpted from The Highwire - Episode 235: 30 Sep 21 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JzC9Amxs63qW/
Concerns NY Governor's response to vaccine mandates causing health care providers to lose their jobs.
Concerns NY Governor's response to vaccine mandates causing health care providers to lose their jobs.
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