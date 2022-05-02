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Sony a7s camera, Sony FX6 movie camera test and comparison
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50 views • May 02, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pY1JdN15mk
Comparison and test. Sony A7S full-frame camera in two resolutions 1) Sony A7S 1280 x 720 - 100 fps 2) Sony A7S 1920 x 1080 - 100 fps and full-frame camcorder: 3) Sony FX6 1420 x 802 - 240 fps
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Comparison and test. Sony A7S full-frame camera in two resolutions 1) Sony A7S 1280 x 720 - 100 fps 2) Sony A7S 1920 x 1080 - 100 fps and full-frame camcorder: 3) Sony FX6 1420 x 802 - 240 fps
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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