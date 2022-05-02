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Sony a7s camera, Sony FX6 movie camera test and comparison
shipshard
shipshard
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50 views • May 02, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pY1JdN15mk
Comparison and test. Sony A7S full-frame camera in two resolutions 1) Sony A7S 1280 x 720 - 100 fps 2) Sony A7S 1920 x 1080 - 100 fps and full-frame camcorder: 3) Sony FX6 1420 x 802 - 240 fps

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