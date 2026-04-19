Netanyahu brags Israel is the ‘sixth eye’ of Western intelligence

Trying to deny the growing US-Israel rift?

Adding:

Trump ‘screamed at aides for hours’ after Iran’s downing of US F-15 jet – report

Donald Trump lost his temper as images of the 1979 hostage crisis—a major diplomatic standoff between the US and Iran that saw 66 American diplomats and citizens taken hostage—“had been looming large in his mind” after Iran downed an American F-15 fighter jet, the WSJ reported, quoting sources.

👉 Trump’s aides kept him out of the Situation Room because they feared that his impatience wouldn’t be helpful for an operation to rescue the two missing American pilots of the downed aircraft, the report stated.

🗣 The Iran war has added to Trump’s image as a person who makes “risky pronouncements,” and top aides have reportedly told him to limit impromptu interviews, as they only convince the public he is sending contradictory messages.

Although Trump briefly agreed to curb his rhetoric, he “then soon returned,” according to the sources quoted in the report.





@geopolitics_prime