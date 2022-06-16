BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 11:30, June 16, 2022 - English, Full Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • June 16, 2022

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry


▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.


💥High-precision air-based missiles have destroyed 2 AFU command posts, 1 electronic warfare station near Pyatikhatka in Kharkov region, 1 Tochka-U missile launcher and 1 Uragan multiple rocket launcher near Barvenkovo in Kharkov region.


✈️💥Operational-tactical, army and unmanned aviation have hit 57 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration. 3 command posts, 1 Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system near Rechka, Sumy region, as well as 1 repair and recovery point of AFU armoured vehicles near Kharkov have been destroyed.


▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 280 nationalists, 2 ammunition depots near Razdolovka in Donetsk People's Republic, 5 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 6 field artillery mounts and 11 special vehicles.


💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Mazanovka, Kharkov region.


▫️Also, 7 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Tomina Balka, Sukhoi Stavok in Kherson region, Bolshiye Prokhody, Chistovodovka, Malaya Kamyshevakha, Kamenka in Kharkov region, and Zolotoe in Lugansk People's Republic.


▫️Additionally, 1 Tochka-U ballistic missile has been intercepted near Stakhanov in Lugansk People's Republic, as well as 21 Uragan multiple-launch rockets near Chernobaevka, Sukhoi Stavok in Kherson region, Kamenka, Dolgen'koe, Malye Prokhody in Kharkov region, Donetsk, Dokuchaevsk, Sukhaya Kamenka, Yasynuvataya in Donetsk People's Republic, Kopanki, Novozvanovka in Lugansk People's Republic.


💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 195 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, 34 command posts and 42 firing positions of AFU artillery units.


💥Missile troops and artillery have destroyed more than 200 nationalists, 1 electronic warfare station, 3 ammunition depots, 6 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1 Grad multiple rocket launcher, 4 field artillery guns, 18 special vehicles and 2 UAV control points near Zhovtnevoe and Kul'bakino in Nikolayev region.


📊In total, 204 Ukrainian airplanes and 131 helicopters, 1,218 unmanned aerial vehicles, 340 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,569 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 526 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,968 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,647 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Douglas Harrington
Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children&#8217;s Data

Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children’s Data

Douglas Harrington
Has the Bermuda Triangle&#8217;s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Has the Bermuda Triangle’s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Jacob Thomas
Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Douglas Harrington
Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Iva Greene
Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy