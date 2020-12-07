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Disagree with Tolerance? Get Banned! Assaulted! And We'll Burn Your House Down!
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39 views • December 07, 2020
The left continues to claim that they are the people of tolerance and love while they commit acts of physical assault, ban people on social media for having the slightest disagreement, and threaten terrorist acts such as burning peoples houses down as they did in New Hampshire should trump not concede The election.
Whatever their evil actions are are permissible, as they are directed towards achieving utopia for the United States, by ushering in communistic principles along with mouse inquisitions as former labor secretary Robert Reich has suggested.
#Antifa #tolerance #love
htttp://www.Rechargefreedom.com for more
Whatever their evil actions are are permissible, as they are directed towards achieving utopia for the United States, by ushering in communistic principles along with mouse inquisitions as former labor secretary Robert Reich has suggested.
#Antifa #tolerance #love
htttp://www.Rechargefreedom.com for more
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