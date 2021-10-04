The Silent War Ep. 6110: Durham, Booster Shots, China Runs Afghanistan, Schools: TerroristParents

In this episode of The Silent War-Kash Patel thinks Peter Strzok and Lisa Page Are Cooperating with John Durham.Nearly Two Million Israelis Who Haven’t Had Their Booster Shot Will Lose Quarantine Exemption.63% of UK Delta Deaths in Last 7.5 Months Were Fully Vaccinated.CDC Director Walensky admits Covid Vaccines “Cannot Prevent Transmission” of Coronavirus.Former Australian Member of Parliament Says Pfizer and AstraZeneca Paid Lobbyists to Direct Australia’s Leaders to Push Vaccine Mandates.Chinese Military Planes Reportedly Seen Landing at Abandoned US Airbase in Afghanistan.National School Board fears what they are calling terrorist parents."Break the Fake News"All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat