The US Military Will Provide Full Security Protection if Speaker Pelosi Visits Taiwan Next Month

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https://gnews.org/post/p11hl167c
07/27/2022 According to CNBC Television, Pentagon officials suggest that the US military will provide full security protection both in the air and on land if Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan next month