Fast and Effective Candida Remedy - Dr Jennifer Daniels with Parthenia Grant PhD (12.02.16)

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In this episode, Dr. Parthenia Grant interviews one of the world’s foremost alternative health physicians, Dr. Jennifer Daniels, who gives first-hand information on how deadly the modern medical system is while providing an alternative treatment to keep you out of the doctor’s office, off of the operating table, and naturally healthy if Donald Trump repeals Obamacare. Dr. Parthenia Grant also continues her coverage of the situation at Standing Rock in North Dakota with the DAPL pipeline..
https://www.doctorparthenia.com/
Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
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Unable to contact host. Repost permission only received from Dr Daniels.