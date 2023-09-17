Create New Account
Church Scandal: Just a Catholic Problem? Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar
Published 16 hours ago

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on Sep 10, 2023


We have all heard about "pedophile priests" and the Church scandal. And while there are certainly cases of this and trauma caused many victims by abusive priests, for which there is no excuse, there is more to the story. What is the reason for it and are the number of cases actually greater in schools, homes, and other religions? And is the problem really pedophilia, or something else? Was the Pennsylvania Grand Jury report accurate or flawed? Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain what you need to know.


Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/Cath...


Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ri9CjQoQO9M

