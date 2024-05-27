Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Lancet with a night Thermal Imager - Destroys another enemy Self-Propelled Gun - The Fire and Detonation of the Ammunition at the end
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1029 Subscribers
79 views
Published Yesterday

The soldiers of the “North” group of troops continue to destroy the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkov direction. In this video, the Lancet with a thermal imager destroys another enemy self-propelled gun. The fire and subsequent detonation of the ammunition are clearly visible at the end of the video.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket