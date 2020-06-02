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The Truth About Mortality Rates | COVID-19 Facts from the Frontline | Tony Robbins
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17 views • June 02, 2020
Produced by Tony Robbins, posted on YT on 1 June 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEbcs37aaI0
Description posted on YT by Tony Robbins about this video:
Tony Robbins interviews Dr. Michael Levitt, Nobel Laureate and Stanford Professor, about his extensive analysis of COVID-19 mortality rates – which have shown strict lockdowns to be an overreaction that have caused more harm than good.
This interview is part of the “Facts From the Frontlines” episode of #TheTonyRobbinsPodcast, where Tony uncovers the truth about coronavirus with a 7-person panel of highly qualified researchers, an experienced epidemiologist, a Nobel Laureate, and M.D.s testing and treating patients on the frontlines. Together, they reveal the evidence-based research that has come to light in the last two months.
This is one of the most important interviews Tony has ever conducted. It reminds us to stand guard at the door of our mind, practice discernment when determining trustworthy sources, and think critically in order to stay flexible and maintain the ability to pivot in light of new information – especially when lives depend on it.
To hear the full interview, go here: https://www.tonyrobbins.com/podcasts/...
Follow TR:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TonyRobbins
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tonyrobbins
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ajrobbins
Instagram: https://instagram.com/tonyrobbins/
Website: https://www.tonyrobbins.com/
Tony Robbins is a #1 New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. For more than 37 years, millions of people have enjoyed the warmth, humor and dynamic presentation of Mr. Robbins' corporate and personal development events. As the nation's #1 life and business strategist, he's called upon to consult and coach some of the world's finest athletes, entertainers, Fortune 500 CEOs, and even presidents of nations.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEbcs37aaI0
Description posted on YT by Tony Robbins about this video:
Tony Robbins interviews Dr. Michael Levitt, Nobel Laureate and Stanford Professor, about his extensive analysis of COVID-19 mortality rates – which have shown strict lockdowns to be an overreaction that have caused more harm than good.
This interview is part of the “Facts From the Frontlines” episode of #TheTonyRobbinsPodcast, where Tony uncovers the truth about coronavirus with a 7-person panel of highly qualified researchers, an experienced epidemiologist, a Nobel Laureate, and M.D.s testing and treating patients on the frontlines. Together, they reveal the evidence-based research that has come to light in the last two months.
This is one of the most important interviews Tony has ever conducted. It reminds us to stand guard at the door of our mind, practice discernment when determining trustworthy sources, and think critically in order to stay flexible and maintain the ability to pivot in light of new information – especially when lives depend on it.
To hear the full interview, go here: https://www.tonyrobbins.com/podcasts/...
Follow TR:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TonyRobbins
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tonyrobbins
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ajrobbins
Instagram: https://instagram.com/tonyrobbins/
Website: https://www.tonyrobbins.com/
Tony Robbins is a #1 New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. For more than 37 years, millions of people have enjoyed the warmth, humor and dynamic presentation of Mr. Robbins' corporate and personal development events. As the nation's #1 life and business strategist, he's called upon to consult and coach some of the world's finest athletes, entertainers, Fortune 500 CEOs, and even presidents of nations.
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