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What's Driving Energy Prices Up? And will the crisis be worse than the 1970s?
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125 views • September 29, 2022

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ITM Trading Inc

Sep 29, 2022 Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=HN9292022&month=2022-09

or Call 877-410-1414 ______________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN9292022

🔔For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:  
https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading

🗣 It will be a cold and dark one as Europe battles an energy crisis, a looming energy crisis. Everybody needs energy security. These are all the things we need to have a stable standard of living. But what if we're not really in a supply demand market? What if that wasn't really driving the prices for Wall Street traders? Let's talk about that coming up. 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Introduction

2:47 Energy Pricing

15:37 Collateral

22:43 Credit Lines & Margin Calls

35:18 Interconnected Financial Systems

40:45 Gold Prices

🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/whats... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _____________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research, Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🔒GET PROTECTED WHILE YOU CAN! 🔒 If you're not already in a protected position for The Global Reset, call us for your free strategy consult now: 877-410-1414 WHY ITM TRADING? If you want to know what to DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and complete financial reset? Yes, Gold and Silver, but what types, what dates? How much of each? What strategy? And what long-term plan?

Keywords
goldoilsilvertraitorsmarketfinance1970shyper inflationbail outitm trading incenergy crisisderivativeenergy prices upcrisis be worse
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