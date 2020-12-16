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What the Media Won't Tell You About the Great Reset 'Conspiracy' | Glenn TV
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
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80 views • December 16, 2020
What the Media Won't Tell You About the Great Reset 'Conspiracy' | Glenn TV
Glenn warned in August that the global Left has planned fundamental change to society and the dismantling of capitalism by the year 2030. They call it the "Great Reset," and what seemed impossible has now been made probable thanks to COVID-19. But any attempts to point this out are dismissed by the mainstream media and Big Tech as "conspiracy," despite it being out in the wide open and in their own words! Glenn shows the differences between what he's ACTUALLY said about the Great Reset and what the media chose to "debunk". But as conservative voices continue to be silenced, Glenn can only share so much here. Watch the full show UNCENSORED at https://blazetv.com/glenn ,, Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw
QUOTE ,, Let the people think they govern and they will be governed. William Penn
Keywords
nwoagenda 212030the great resetthe 4th industrial revolution
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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