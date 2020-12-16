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What the Media Won't Tell You About the Great Reset 'Conspiracy' | Glenn TV
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80 views • December 16, 2020
What the Media Won't Tell You About the Great Reset 'Conspiracy' | Glenn TV
Glenn warned in August that the global Left has planned fundamental change to society and the dismantling of capitalism by the year 2030. They call it the "Great Reset," and what seemed impossible has now been made probable thanks to COVID-19. But any attempts to point this out are dismissed by the mainstream media and Big Tech as "conspiracy," despite it being out in the wide open and in their own words! Glenn shows the differences between what he's ACTUALLY said about the Great Reset and what the media chose to "debunk". But as conservative voices continue to be silenced, Glenn can only share so much here. Watch the full show UNCENSORED at https://blazetv.com/glenn ,, Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw
QUOTE ,, Let the people think they govern and they will be governed. William Penn
Glenn warned in August that the global Left has planned fundamental change to society and the dismantling of capitalism by the year 2030. They call it the "Great Reset," and what seemed impossible has now been made probable thanks to COVID-19. But any attempts to point this out are dismissed by the mainstream media and Big Tech as "conspiracy," despite it being out in the wide open and in their own words! Glenn shows the differences between what he's ACTUALLY said about the Great Reset and what the media chose to "debunk". But as conservative voices continue to be silenced, Glenn can only share so much here. Watch the full show UNCENSORED at https://blazetv.com/glenn ,, Credits ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw
QUOTE ,, Let the people think they govern and they will be governed. William Penn
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