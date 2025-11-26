BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

TOBY TASERED ⚡ THROUGH DOOR
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
702 followers
53 views • 1 day ago

Clown World ™ 🤡 - A tense hallway video shows a man pounding on a resident’s door and refusing to leave even after being told multiple times to back off. When he kept escalating, the resident pressed a taser to the metal door handle from inside without ever opening the door, and the shock sent him running down the hallway screaming


Source: https://x.com/ClownWorld/status/1992777106309484629


Thumbnail: https://x.com/renaissance181/status/1992856155563937972

epic failtobytasereddoorknob
