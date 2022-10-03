Dr Peter McCullough: "Every Country Now is Trying To Figure Out How to Get Out of This Failed Vaccine Program. "

https://gnews.org/post/p1s2sc538
09/22/2022 Dr. McCullough: The COVID vaccine booster shot has data from only eight mice, a failed animal model study, and no human studies. Every country is now trying to figure out how to get rid of this failed vaccination program by saving face
