A New Iatrogenic Disease - Analysis of White Hirschman Clots Being Found by Embalmers

Sos_Press_Release_August_2024A New Iatrogenic Disease? A Detailed Compositional and Histopathological Analysis of White Clots.Since the beginning of the COVID crisis, a group of international scientists has been working behind the scenes to unravel the mysteries of the white clots being found by embalmers. After four years of effort, the group has managed to determine the chemical nature of these mysterious white clots which they now call Hirschman clots. They also provide hypotheses regarding their possible mechanism of creation. This press release will provide a brief outline of the principal findings to date.