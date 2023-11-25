And We Know 11.24.2023 Trump massive comms, Tucker unloads, Elon + Godfather, Things are Moving! Pray!

LT of And We Know





Nov 24, 2023





Let’s see, President Trump sends out several video clips highlighting all of the big wins and how he will fix the problems, Elon is busy waking up the masses to pizza gate and Q, Italy has a mafia group taken down, Tucker goes on a rampage about the lies we’ve been told and the White House wants to recognized Tr.ā.nsgender Day…what? Talk about crazy times. Let’s dig in.





Visit https://shop.andweknow.com/ to get you AWK Black Friday sale gifts and more.

———————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*Our Podcast: https://andweknow.podbean.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Everything Wrong With The Capitol Riots In 889 Angles | Act 2

https://tinyurl.com/59f66ssx





Pizzagate is real https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1123





👀 Elon Musk shared a Godfather clip on an EXACT 6 Year Q Delta https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65598





A touching moment between the new Argentinian President and a Young Boy 😢 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65600





Elon Musk shares a Godfather clip early this morning about the heads of families being executed and now we have news that 207 Mafia Members were found guilty https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65601





Henry County Georgia — Middle School Girl was Stabbed 14 Times and the School Knew there was a Weapon and Did Nothing https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65603





￼

Trans Day of Remembrance is Based on a LIE!

https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1726775169329308015?s=20





Trump Statement - There’s Only One Reason Democrats Don’t want Voter ID — Because they Cheat Like Hell! https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65637





Donald Trumps Thanksgiving Message 2023 - Do Not Lose Heart or Hope https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65689





Tucker Carlson - They are Weak and they are Afraid of the Population! https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65682 Full Speech

https://rumble.com/v3x5tqs-tucker-carlson-speech-november-21-2023.html

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ IVERMECTIN- Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3xmd3p-11.24.23-trump-massive-comms-tucker-unloads-elon-godfather-things-are-movin.html