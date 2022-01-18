Former Drug Addict Jeff Stultz Proclaims How Recovery is Possible Through Jesus

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TAKEAWAYS
How Jeff has been able to maintain sobriety for over 14 years
The answer to finding true freedom and how it is sustainable
The tools and programs available to help with an addiction crisis
How to find purpose in your day to day life and be others-focused
🛠 JEFF’S RESOURCES
Buy Jeff’s Book: https://www.motorcyclemissionary.com/shop-1
Shop Jeff’s Swag: https://www.brokenchainsjc.com/shop
Donate to Motorcycle Missionary: https://www.motorcyclemissionary.com/giving
🔗 CONNECT WITH JEFF STULTZ
Website Motorcycle Missionary: https://www.motorcyclemissionary.com
Website Broken Chains JC: https://www.brokenchainsjc.com/
Website Celebrate Recovery: https://www.celebraterecovery.com/
Facebook Jeff Stultz: https://www.facebook.com/jeff.stultz1
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Instagram Jeff Stultz: https://www.instagram.com/jeff_stultz/
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Twitter Jeff Stultz: https://twitter.com/mr_jeff_stultz
Twitter Celebrate Recovery: https://twitter.com/Mosaic_CR
YouTube Jeff Stultz: https://www.youtube.com/user/1963jesusfreak1
YouTube Broken Chains JC: https://bit.ly/BROKENCHAINSJCYT
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Podcast Motorcycle Missionary: https://soundcloud.com/user-206805672
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🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
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💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
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