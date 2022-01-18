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Former Drug Addict Jeff Stultz Proclaims How Recovery is Possible Through Jesus
Counter Culture Mom
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31 views • January 18, 2022
Ex-convict, Jeff Stultz, is a Motorcycle Missionary who shares his story about finding Jesus wherever he goes. Jeff gives insight as to what his former life looked like living as an alcoholic and homeless drug addict eating from dumpsters, to now being called the Hope Dealer! Discover what Celebrate Recovery and Broken Chains JC offers to help others find the same hope and healing that Jeff has found in these programs through Christ. If you don’t think you can finally overcome your addiction, Jeff is a living testimony that you can.


TAKEAWAYS

How Jeff has been able to maintain sobriety for over 14 years

The answer to finding true freedom and how it is sustainable

The tools and programs available to help with an addiction crisis

How to find purpose in your day to day life and be others-focused


🛠 JEFF’S RESOURCES
Buy Jeff’s Book: https://www.motorcyclemissionary.com/shop-1
Shop Jeff’s Swag: https://www.brokenchainsjc.com/shop
Donate to Motorcycle Missionary: https://www.motorcyclemissionary.com/giving

🔗 CONNECT WITH JEFF STULTZ
Website Motorcycle Missionary: https://www.motorcyclemissionary.com
Website Broken Chains JC: https://www.brokenchainsjc.com/
Website Celebrate Recovery: https://www.celebraterecovery.com/
Facebook Jeff Stultz: https://www.facebook.com/jeff.stultz1
Facebook Broken Chains JC: https://www.facebook.com/brokenchainsjc
Facebook Motorcycle Missionary: https://www.facebook.com/motorcyclemissionary
Facebook Celebrate Recovery: https://www.facebook.com/celebraterecovery
Instagram Jeff Stultz: https://www.instagram.com/jeff_stultz/
Instagram Broken Chains JC: https://www.instagram.com/brokenchainsjc/
Instagram Celebrate Recovery: https://www.instagram.com/celebraterecoveryofficial/
Instagram Motorcycle Missionary: https://www.instagram.com/motorcycle_missionary/
Twitter Jeff Stultz: https://twitter.com/mr_jeff_stultz
Twitter Celebrate Recovery: https://twitter.com/Mosaic_CR
YouTube Jeff Stultz: https://www.youtube.com/user/1963jesusfreak1
YouTube Broken Chains JC: https://bit.ly/BROKENCHAINSJCYT
YouTube Celebrate Recovery: https://www.youtube.com/c/CelebrateRecoveryOfficial
Podcast Motorcycle Missionary: https://soundcloud.com/user-206805672

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
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Keywords
freedomdrugsjesusrecoveryhomelessalcoholpurposedrug addictsobrietytina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showjeff stultzmotorcycle missionaryhope dealercelebrate recoverybroken chains
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