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Leftist Viciously Attacks Man In His Vehicle And Smashes Window Out
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101 views • April 03, 2021
Owen and Alex Lasarev discuss Alex’s viral video which has been shared millions of time all over social media, that shows what effect brainwashing is having on our society.
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