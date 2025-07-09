BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Flash Floods Ravage Ruidoso, New Mexico | Urgent Rescue and Evacuations Underway
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
5 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
319 views • 1 day ago

Flash Floods Ravage Ruidoso, New Mexico | Urgent Rescue and Evacuations Underway

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

Ruidoso, New Mexico, is battling severe flash flooding after heavy rains transformed creeks into dangerous torrents. Homes and cabins have been swept away, roads blocked, and power outages reported. Emergency crews are conducting rescues and shelters have opened for displaced residents. Watch this video for the latest updates and safety information. Subscribe for ongoing coverage of this developing disaster.

Hashtags

#NewMexicoFlood #RuidosoFlood #FlashFlood #FloodRescue #DisasterRelief #WeatherAlert #EmergencyEvacuation #NaturalDisaster #FloodSafety #breakingnewslive

Keywords
disaster reliefnatural disasterweather alertnew mexico floodingruidoso floodflash flood 2025emergency rescueflood evacuationflood damagenew mexico newsflood safetymountain town floods
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy