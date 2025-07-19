Who will Take the Fall on the Epstein List

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://youtu.be/YinnRj8y17o?si=jGZIwnnYrxvM2H7F
https://rumble.com/v6w2ql4-epstein-files-needs-to-be-release.html
Dive into the mysterious role of Maurene Comey, the lead prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, who has quietly overseen major cases involving Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Sean "Diddy" Combs. Why have these high-profile cases seemingly protected powerful elites? Explore the alleged deep state influence and the shadowy management system behind these controversies. What’s really going on behind the scenes of Trump’s cabinet turmoil, and why hasn’t Maurene Comey been removed despite mounting pressure? Unpack the facts and uncover the truth behind this dark world of blackmail and political intrigue. Don’t forget to like and share if you find this investigation eye-opening!