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New Truther Forum for God's Elect (VAX, Covid, 5G, Prophecy)
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444 views • July 22, 2020
Links:
https://Thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
https://defending-gibraltar.net
https://JAHTruth.net
The Real Plague. Jack Otto - Forbidden Knowledge (2007) - Warning About The Agenda Of WW3
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/the-real-plague-jack-otto-forbidden-knowledge-2007-warning-about-the-agenda-of-ww3/362
SPACEX – 5G – Earth in Microwave Oven – Satellites – Frequencies from 10.7 GHz to 86 GHz – Directed Energy Weapons – Palpitations Abnormality of the Heartbeat
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/spacex-5g-earth-in-microwave-oven-satellites-frequencies-from-10-7-ghz-to-86-ghz-directed-energy-weapons-palpitations-abnormality-of-the-heartbeat/386
CDC admits their testing is absolutely worthless
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/cdc-admits-their-testing-is-absolutely-worthless/441
Isn’t it time to unmask this criminal conspiracy?
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/isnt-it-time-to-unmask-this-criminal-conspiracy/360
LOCKDOWN LUNACY 2.0: Second wave? Not even close.
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/lockdown-lunacy-2-0-second-wave-not-even-close/459
The Mask is the Mark of the Beast in Larval Form
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/the-mask-is-the-mark-of-the-beast-in-larval-form/455
Satanic EU wants you to eat bugs
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/satanic-eu-wants-you-to-eat-bugs/260
BREAKING: China preparing to kill 90% of U.S. population with “EMP Pearl Harbor”
first strike attack, followed by military invasion and occupation of America
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/breaking-china-preparing-to-kill-90-of-u-s-population-with-emp-pearl-harbor-first-strike-attack-followed-by-military-invasion-and-occupation-of-america/397
GodTaughtMeHow Video Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/godtaughtmehow/
https://www.youtube.com/user/Godtaughtmehow/videos?disable_polymer=1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7SIX9l6Gr_6SUD_WPXRNPg/videos?view_as=subscriber
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/godtaughtmehow
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@GodTaughtMeHow
https://Thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
https://defending-gibraltar.net
https://JAHTruth.net
The Real Plague. Jack Otto - Forbidden Knowledge (2007) - Warning About The Agenda Of WW3
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/the-real-plague-jack-otto-forbidden-knowledge-2007-warning-about-the-agenda-of-ww3/362
SPACEX – 5G – Earth in Microwave Oven – Satellites – Frequencies from 10.7 GHz to 86 GHz – Directed Energy Weapons – Palpitations Abnormality of the Heartbeat
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/spacex-5g-earth-in-microwave-oven-satellites-frequencies-from-10-7-ghz-to-86-ghz-directed-energy-weapons-palpitations-abnormality-of-the-heartbeat/386
CDC admits their testing is absolutely worthless
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/cdc-admits-their-testing-is-absolutely-worthless/441
Isn’t it time to unmask this criminal conspiracy?
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/isnt-it-time-to-unmask-this-criminal-conspiracy/360
LOCKDOWN LUNACY 2.0: Second wave? Not even close.
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/lockdown-lunacy-2-0-second-wave-not-even-close/459
The Mask is the Mark of the Beast in Larval Form
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/the-mask-is-the-mark-of-the-beast-in-larval-form/455
Satanic EU wants you to eat bugs
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/satanic-eu-wants-you-to-eat-bugs/260
BREAKING: China preparing to kill 90% of U.S. population with “EMP Pearl Harbor”
first strike attack, followed by military invasion and occupation of America
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/breaking-china-preparing-to-kill-90-of-u-s-population-with-emp-pearl-harbor-first-strike-attack-followed-by-military-invasion-and-occupation-of-america/397
GodTaughtMeHow Video Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/godtaughtmehow/
https://www.youtube.com/user/Godtaughtmehow/videos?disable_polymer=1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7SIX9l6Gr_6SUD_WPXRNPg/videos?view_as=subscriber
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/godtaughtmehow
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@GodTaughtMeHow
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