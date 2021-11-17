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Steve Kirsch Offers Unassailable Proof: COVID Vaccines are the Deadliest Vaccine in Human History
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245 views • November 17, 2021
Steve Kirsch of https://stevekirsch.substack.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the unassailable proof that the COVID Vaccine is the deadliest in human history.
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61943f32d741df501855482a
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61943f32d741df501855482a
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