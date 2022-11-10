Alarming Trends in Excess Deaths: "It's An Epidemic of Sudden Death" – Ed Dowd

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"The month of August, in the Society of Actuaries for the group life policyholders, the excess deaths were 36% for 18 to 44. Let me repeat that — 36%," reported Dowd."
"This is a population that is much healthier than the general overall population ... so they're experiencing crazy amounts of excess death."
H/T: https://t.me/childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk