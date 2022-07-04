America is Waiting for Its Pastors to Declare Independence.

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America is waiting for the Pastors and Preachers to declare their own independence from "traditions" of men. We have bent the knee in submission to the demands of the antichrists who are offended by great portions of the Scripture. Preachers alone hold the key to independence. The world is waiting for us. Time to get off our knees (bowing before the antichrist). Time to stand up and wield that Sword of the Word of God.
But we have kept it sheathed because it is so offensive. (John 8, for example). ONLY THEN does this country have any chance of restoring Liberty and Independence.