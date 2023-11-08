Hamas publishes new footage of Clashes with the Israeli Army in the Beit Lahiya area in the northern Gaza Strip - Part 1

Hamas publishes new footage of clashes with the Israeli army in the Beit Lahiya area in the northern Gaza Strip.
Adding:
Al-Mayadeen correspondent in Gaza:
The resistance continues to confront the occupation forces on several fronts in the Strip.
The resistance confronts the occupation forces in the northwest of the Gaza Strip and Al-Qassam confirms the targeting of a number of tanks in the Tawam Roundabout.
The resistance confronts the occupation on the Tal al-Hawa axis, fires control of Abra Street with striking force, and is lurking for the enemy.
Al-Mayadeen correspondent in Gaza: The resistance also confronts the occupation on the axis of southeastern Gaza and prevents the enemy from advancing
