Hamas publishes new footage of Clashes with the Israeli Army in the Beit Lahiya area in the northern Gaza Strip - Part 1

Hamas publishes new footage of clashes with the Israeli army in the Beit Lahiya area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Adding:

Al-Mayadeen correspondent in Gaza:

The resistance continues to confront the occupation forces on several fronts in the Strip.

The resistance confronts the occupation forces in the northwest of the Gaza Strip and Al-Qassam confirms the targeting of a number of tanks in the Tawam Roundabout.

The resistance confronts the occupation on the Tal al-Hawa axis, fires control of Abra Street with striking force, and is lurking for the enemy.

Al-Mayadeen correspondent in Gaza: The resistance also confronts the occupation on the axis of southeastern Gaza and prevents the enemy from advancing





