Mass Formation Psychosis - Light Version

I would describe what the controlled, mainstream media has been feeding the American people ever since this unconstitutional national Emergency was declared as nothing more than fear porn and Marxist propaganda. They've been playing on public's general ignorance of law, history, and virology in order to unnecessarily keep the people in a perpetual state of fear and panic in order to disguise the unprecedented Globalist power-grabbing and the vertical wealth transfer that's really going on. In fact, what we see happening right now with this COVID-19 PSYOP, just like we saw after the 9/11 PSYOP, is the elite deploying the most useful psychological tools at their disposal, a psychological warfare (PSYWAR) weapon called Mass Formation, and of course, FEAR! in order to herd humanity in the direction they want us to move, which is to say directly into the feedlot of their New World Order--a global. one-world, Technocratic government and monetary system, which they alone will control--the Great Reset, they call it now. They also use another very effective tool that they always keep ready in their toolbox, which is called the Hegelian Dialectic.