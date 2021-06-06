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MEDIA CAUGHT LYING ABOUT LONDON MEGA-RALLY.
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70 views • June 06, 2021
MEDIA CAUGHT LYING ABOUT LONDON MEGA-RALLY
Multiple mainstream news outlets reported only “hundreds” turned up in London protesting vaccine passports, lockdowns & experimental vaccines, but videos of the historic rally on May 29th tell a much different story
POSTED: June 4, 2021
Multiple mainstream news outlets reported only “hundreds” turned up in London protesting vaccine passports, lockdowns & experimental vaccines, but videos of the historic rally on May 29th tell a much different story
POSTED: June 4, 2021
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