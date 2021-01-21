Col L Fletcher Prouty Explains the Bay of Pigs and Vietnam_360p

Col L Fletcher Prouty was working in Pentagon and was in charge of the preparations of the covert, racking up equipment. They sent to the South Pole to "protect" VIPs while the coup d'etat was going to be ran as an covert operation at Daley part of Plaza. why did they send him off? because they could not trust him, he was not part of the cabal. Usually they kill anyone that starts to leak things but he had friends in high places. otherwise they would have arranged a suicide. why was eisenhower humiliated before the meeting with the commies and why was kennedy killed? because they wanted something the deep state did not want. the whole idea is to have long wars that cost the tax payers money.



trump got off because he is a pussy. he promised things that he did not keep ut as a liar he keep saying that he kept promises. where is de declassification of all the things he promised to make public? trump let the corrupt with the lowest iq to take over without a fight.