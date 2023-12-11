Nightmare - Chapter 7 - Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook - New Chapter Every Day!

Purchase the book: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60866-sanctuary-of-the-chosen-37023
As though it were happening to someone else, Ari felt himself propelled across the shiny marbled porch and down the front steps toward an unmarked car that was waiting at the curb. He was stunned by the apparent omniscience and omnipotence of the Stasi. They seemed to know everything about him. And why not? They were in complete control of the country, with every resource and advantage on their side. It was an unfair battle that only they could win. His dream of destroying Marxism had been just that—the grandiose fantasy of someone too young to know any better.
They’ll drug and torture me… get me ready for a phony trial. Milk it for a trainload of propaganda. A public execution. An “example” for the “people” never to forget. Why did I let them take me? Better to die fighting than be captured like an animal. No, they knew exactly what they were doing. There was no way. I’ll get my chance… a lucky break somewhere… sometime… soon!
