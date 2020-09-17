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Convenience LIMITS Access
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2 views • September 17, 2020
n this video I discuss the term “convenience limits access”.
Access to what you ask? Access to Truth, or movement towards Absolute Truth.
I talk about what this term means and discuss some of the implications.
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Access to what you ask? Access to Truth, or movement towards Absolute Truth.
I talk about what this term means and discuss some of the implications.
FOLLOW ME
Twitter - https://twitter.com/PPhonebooth
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/prayerphonebooth
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCffB7HlPrGjVV7-Hl-Q7vpQ
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/prayerphonebooth/
LBRY - https://open.lbry.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6?r=343dVhz8SevRih4bg1wQPk6e5VUzZty4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
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