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Accept & Share The Gospel of Jesus Christ! Be Born-again & Baptized in The Holy Spirit! Eternal Life
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52 views • February 24, 2021
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Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE. QLNZCXH
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
GO FUND ME PAGE *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://gofund.me/0b4c1054
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
Previous Broadcasts:
Q: WHEN DO YOU PLAY THE TRUMP CARD? ALL FOR A LARP!
https://rumble.com/ve3b0z-q-when-do-you-play-the-trump-card-all-for-a-larp-supreme-court-flop-time-fo.html
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