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S.Africa: Jewish Newspaper Editor sings about White Genocide & mocks it
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72 views • September 13, 2020
Its a rare occasion when a Jew gets his comeuppance. In this video we see such a lovely instance happening here in South Africa.
The Jew, Daniel Friedman, was the Digital Editor of a well-known newspaper here in South Africa, The Citizen. The Citizen used to be a conservative newspaper I liked a long time ago.
The Jew Friedman, is also a comedian, but definitely not a funny one, and definitely not very talented. He apparently created a "satirical song" about the slaughter of whites.
This outraged whites in SA. However, the young Boer, Wilem Petzer, may have played a key role in destroying this Jew.
I discuss the non-whites, especially the Muslims of South Africa who HATE the Jews.
Daniel Friedman, The Citizen Newspaper and Wilem Petzer.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
The Jew, Daniel Friedman, was the Digital Editor of a well-known newspaper here in South Africa, The Citizen. The Citizen used to be a conservative newspaper I liked a long time ago.
The Jew Friedman, is also a comedian, but definitely not a funny one, and definitely not very talented. He apparently created a "satirical song" about the slaughter of whites.
This outraged whites in SA. However, the young Boer, Wilem Petzer, may have played a key role in destroying this Jew.
I discuss the non-whites, especially the Muslims of South Africa who HATE the Jews.
Daniel Friedman, The Citizen Newspaper and Wilem Petzer.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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