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Erasing History
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31 views • July 01, 2020
"Erasing History” is a poignant reminder about the dangers of the current "cancel culture," the threat to our nation and the rule of law posed by anarchists and lawless liberals.
The 2020 election will be a referendum on law and order – and the choice is clear.
Americans who want to protect their freedom, history, and the rule of law will vote for Republican AGs.
The 2020 election will be a referendum on law and order – and the choice is clear.
Americans who want to protect their freedom, history, and the rule of law will vote for Republican AGs.
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