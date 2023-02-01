Create New Account
NO to SECESSION... Seceding is CONCEDING!
The Criminal Times
Published 18 hours ago

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1115)

"What territory of America are we going to give up? California? We're going to give up our coastline?"

"There's no portion of America that's gonna be seceded, nor would we want that to happen... What is it with this gay nationalist predilection for wanting to give up power?"

"I want our people to run America, and I want America to run the world under our leadership."

*

Follow The Criminal Times for a variety of 'hot takes', as well as some fruitful health and homesteading advice, over on https://crimesyndicate.substack.com/about

