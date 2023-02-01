NO to SECESSION... Seceding is CONCEDING!

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1115)

"What territory of America are we going to give up? California? We're going to give up our coastline?"

"There's no portion of America that's gonna be seceded, nor would we want that to happen... What is it with this gay nationalist predilection for wanting to give up power?"



"I want our people to run America, and I want America to run the world under our leadership."

*

