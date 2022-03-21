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Beaten with US Weapons
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301 views • March 21, 2022
Thanks Uncle Joe for all the weapons you sent Ukraine. Donbass kicked their ass and took their weapons and used it on them.
"During a special military operation which aims at liberating the territories of the Donbass Republics and denazifying Ukraine Kiev-controlled armed groups are losing huge amount of weapons and military equipment including those supplied by the Western countries.
Military equipment received by Russian Armed Forces and the LPR and DPR People's Militia are promptly put on alert and brought to the defenders of the Republics for the purpose of further liberation of the L&DPR territories."
- Essence of Time International
"During a special military operation which aims at liberating the territories of the Donbass Republics and denazifying Ukraine Kiev-controlled armed groups are losing huge amount of weapons and military equipment including those supplied by the Western countries.
Military equipment received by Russian Armed Forces and the LPR and DPR People's Militia are promptly put on alert and brought to the defenders of the Republics for the purpose of further liberation of the L&DPR territories."
- Essence of Time International
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