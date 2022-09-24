Create New Account
NIGHT SHADOWS 09232022 -- Trumpets, High Holy Days, Troubles and Sorrows, WW3, Biden
We will soon find out if the "experts" are right when they say we are entering into Daniel's 70th Week and if the at-trib rapture is correct or not. The Bible says there is DELAY, and most have zeroed in on the FIG TREE PARABLE 4-year delay which bring us to 2022. The sign of the Queen of England passing seems to verify that the NEW WORLD ORDER will be coming in like a flood. King Charles is a UN/WEF backer, along with Biden, Obama and the rest of them. Today marks the 5th year since the 2017 STAR SIGN on Feast of Trumpets, and 5 is the number of GRACE. Then we have the threat of 9/24 and we will all remember where we were because of some "EVENT", but no one knows if it is true or not and so on...

