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NIGHT SHADOWS 09232022 -- Trumpets, High Holy Days, Troubles and Sorrows, WW3, Biden
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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323 views • September 24, 2022

We will soon find out if the "experts" are right when they say we are entering into Daniel's 70th Week and if the at-trib rapture is correct or not. The Bible says there is DELAY, and most have zeroed in on the FIG TREE PARABLE 4-year delay which bring us to 2022. The sign of the Queen of England passing seems to verify that the NEW WORLD ORDER will be coming in like a flood. King Charles is a UN/WEF backer, along with Biden, Obama and the rest of them. Today marks the 5th year since the 2017 STAR SIGN on Feast of Trumpets, and 5 is the number of GRACE. Then we have the threat of 9/24 and we will all remember where we were because of some "EVENT", but no one knows if it is true or not and so on...

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