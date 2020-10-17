Same horn honking Directed at Sarah Degeyter stalking witness Jason Foust (Rape involvement) HPD FBI 100/100

Timbergrove ManorHouston TexasYou will notice the same HOA association involvement that I encountered in Spring Texas where I suffered Arson in 2018. the Harris County Police stalked me, Blocked me in my drive, harassed me, trespassed on my property, fabricated a statement after trespassing interaction which led to my arrest and incarceration, this is accomplished by its role with citizen corps. They employee Block Captains on every block, employee residents to share home security videos to monitor movements of those targeted probably through disinformation, FBI or police criminal informants, ect. This allowed them the ability to break in to my residence anytime I left premises for over two years straight, stealing everything I owned as Harris county police stood watch.Same HOA structure, same crimes I have reported for many years from Anchorage Alaska to Houston, now encountering stalking harassment in Fort Worth after coming to assist stalking rape victim Sarah DegeyterCat Mutilations-often reported deaths of animals, targeted individuals(TMNA is considering whether to ask homeowners if they’d like to provide their name to a confidential list of homeowners who have security cameras that regularly capture driveway, sidewalk or street footage. Those folks who would be willing to share footage of alleged activity could potentially assist HPD investigations. This is obviously sensitive information, and would only involve homeowners who are willing to participate. This will be a subject to discuss at our next quarterly meeting, which will be on Thursday, January 29, 2015.)in the Westador subdivision I lived in we hound these same actions, along with Homeland Security (who was running joint exercises and drills with the Harris County Police at the time of the police stalking) Homeland Security took a leading role in our nations police forces after 9/11, I imagine the funding for HOA involvement and partnership with these groups is ran through this department. As in the 2970’s Homeland Security as well as many federal state and local agencies plus criminal informants are employees. Over 5600 different crimes are carried out by FBI informants per year allowing them to run criminal enterprises and at the same time making hundreds of thousands per year in payment from FBI counterparts.Same horn honking campaign Directed now at Sarah Degeyter stalking witness Jason Foust (Rape involvement coverup) HPD FBI which were in many different cities. At this location to offer assistance to Sarah Degeyter, a victim of stalking, a beating and Rape in Harris County which seems to be linked to an ex Harris County Police officer.After the assault in Houston, Sarah fled to Fort Worth to try to escape the stalking that seems to follow her where ever she moves to, I came to see if I could assist Sarah and my friend Jason Foust drove down from Louisiana to hell witness and document this. He has returned now to Houston where yet his video was taken. 10/17/2020. she photographed evidence of what obviously looks like stalking behaviour, this continues on the next move to Texas City where I also witnessed this as well as recorded audio recordings of this same horn harassment, it continued back in Fort Worth Texas area.I encountered this same behaviour in the Spring Texas area where I had a Harris County Deputy stalking me, sitting in front of my residence, blocking me in my driveway, trespassing on my property for close to ten days before being arrested on charges in which he stated false information.This constant harassment very similar to the well publicized case of gangstalking harassment found on ABC news.This was done also in the original FBI Cointelpro program that targeted, stalked, harassed, and murdered activist. My mail has been stolen in two different states since 2012.The FBI started this campaign of terror against me one day after a 35-40 man raid on my Anchorage Alaska property with a warrant for tenant Steve Landers. I awoke the next morning to start my car and had 4-5 cars lining the streets start up and proceed to follow me everywhere I went. This has continued till this day. After this event I have suffered almost constant break-ins to property, the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in possessions and property damage, Arson, windows broken out of house, drugging, poisoning, set up by Harris County Police, vehicle tampering, electronic warfare, etc, etc, etc.These are the same illegal crimes the FBI committed that were exposed in the 1970s and they continue today, many civilians have died as a result of their actions, this is murder and these criminals must be prosecuted.