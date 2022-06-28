6/28/2022 The Swamp Is Not Almighty, Therefore They Like to Work With the Chinese Dictatorship. They Can Do Whatever They Want

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pj3a1353
If they have the ability, do you think Putin can live till now? If they have the ability, the American presidential election wouldn’t be necessary, they would be able to decide. What would be the use of an election? “The Swamp” can’t do whatever they want. If they were capable, then why during the financial crisis in 2008, did they go ask for the Communist Party for money? They are not omnipotent, same for their money and power. They have no way to control mankind