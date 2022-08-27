VAX PUSHING 32YR OLD TRIATHLETE PHD SAYS GET YOUR SHOT, ITS SAFE, EFFECTIVE AND APPROVED. HE'S DEAD (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zgZGvLZeoj1Z/









I see people all the time saying it is an IQ test. It really is not. This guy from an IQ standpoint was not stupid. It is an indoctrination test. It is can you break away or break free of the programming, environment and brainwashing? It is easy to say someone is stupid, but it goes much deeper. Some may be indeed stupid but just as many or more are reasonably intelligent but they still fall in the trap. It is a testament to how the human mind really works.





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