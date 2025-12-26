Funking Around

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A funk, High-gloss disco-funk with chicken-scratch guitars, rubbery slap bass, and four-on-the-floor drums, Glittery synth stabs on the off-beats, talk-box leads on the hook, and stacked crowd vocals on the chorus, Energy starts playful, ramps into a goofy singalong bridge with call-and-response chants, then peaks in a final, chant-heavy chorus, female vocals with a cheeky, charismatic delivery, disco song about promiscuous chatbots