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(Robert Malone Inventor of mRNA vaccines and DNA vaccines) Before your child is injected, watch Dr. Robert Malone’s statement on child COVID vaccinations
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82 views • December 14, 2021
Sourced From: Global Covid Summit
Direct Link: https://globalcovidsummit.org/news/live-stream-event-physicians-alerting-parents
Robert Malone
Inventor of mRNA vaccines and DNA vaccines; world-wide expert in RNA technologies RW Malone MD, LLC, The Unity Project and The Malone Institute. MD, MS, GCSRT Harvard
Madison, Virginia, United States
Before you vaccinate your child, which is irreversible and potentially permanently damaging, find out why 15,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children should NOT be vaccinated for COVID-19. On behalf of these MDs and PhDs, Dr. Robert Malone, who has devoted his career to vaccine development, provides parents a clear statement outlining the scientific facts behind this decision.
Direct Link: https://globalcovidsummit.org/news/live-stream-event-physicians-alerting-parents
Robert Malone
Inventor of mRNA vaccines and DNA vaccines; world-wide expert in RNA technologies RW Malone MD, LLC, The Unity Project and The Malone Institute. MD, MS, GCSRT Harvard
Madison, Virginia, United States
Before you vaccinate your child, which is irreversible and potentially permanently damaging, find out why 15,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children should NOT be vaccinated for COVID-19. On behalf of these MDs and PhDs, Dr. Robert Malone, who has devoted his career to vaccine development, provides parents a clear statement outlining the scientific facts behind this decision.
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