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Nobody Talking About Dead Pilots: Military Command, Media, Airline Execs Ignoring Air Terror
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402 views • January 27, 2022
Stew Peters.
On Monday Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin held a round table for diverse perspectives on Covid-19 and the various vaccinations for it. He invited Tony Fauci to attend. During that hearing, attorney Thomas Renz testified about the enormous increase in medical problems for the military in the wake of the vaccines. A 300% rise in miscarriages, a 300% rise in cancer, and a one thousand percent increase in neurological issues. Joshua Yoder is a commercial pilot and a member of USA Freedom Flyers, a group dedicated to protecting the rights and medical freedom of pilots, passengers, and airline employees.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtct5w-nobody-talking-about-dead-pilots-military-command-media-airline-execs-ignor.html
On Monday Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin held a round table for diverse perspectives on Covid-19 and the various vaccinations for it. He invited Tony Fauci to attend. During that hearing, attorney Thomas Renz testified about the enormous increase in medical problems for the military in the wake of the vaccines. A 300% rise in miscarriages, a 300% rise in cancer, and a one thousand percent increase in neurological issues. Joshua Yoder is a commercial pilot and a member of USA Freedom Flyers, a group dedicated to protecting the rights and medical freedom of pilots, passengers, and airline employees.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtct5w-nobody-talking-about-dead-pilots-military-command-media-airline-execs-ignor.html
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