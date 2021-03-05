World Economic Forum leads a concerted effort for global socialism

Sky News Australia, February 26, 2021The World Economic Forum is the “architect of the Great Reset” and aims to reduce people into mere economic vassals for a few oligarchs, according to Sky News host Cory Bernardi.“There are certain warning signs we all need to be mindful of,” Mr Bernardi said.“Like when someone appears in your life and says ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help you’. Another warning sign is any organization with the term ‘world’ in their name.”Mr Bernardi pointed to the World Health Organisation, which “gave China a free pass on the Wuhan flu”.He also spoke of the World Food Programme, the World Meteorological Organisation, the World Tourism Organisation, the World Trade Organisation and the World Vegetable Centre.“All these authorities are pushing an agenda to decarbonize, deindustrialize, and disempower the Western world. They are part of a concerted plan to redesign capitalism in a new image,” Mr Bernardi said.“It’s spearheaded by the grand daddy organisation of them all – the World Economic Forum.”Sky News Australia