Michael Turner MD tells a troubling story of doctor intimidation

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Steve Kirsch
October 15, 2022
Dr. Turner's friend, a pediatrician, was told by his hospital, "If you tell anyone the vaccine is not safe, you will be fired for spreading misinformation"
If that pediatrician was in California, in addition to being fired, he'd have his license to practice medicine taken away.
Is it any wonder that all the doctors are telling patients that the vaccines are safe and effective?
Have you ever wondered, if the vaccines are as safe as they claim, why do they need intimidation tactics *ONLY* for *THIS* vaccine?
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1o5hb9-michael-turner-tells-story-of-doctor-intimidation.html