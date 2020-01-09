John Lott: More Guns Less Crime - Do Gun Bans Make Places Safer?

Uploaded on January 9 2020 --- Do Gun Bans Make Places Safer? --- FULL PRESENTATION from Senior research scientist at the University of Maryland and gun rights expert John Lott

Infowars archive material posted to ( tv.infowars.com ) on October 19 2010

In a talk given (and recorded) on the very day (September 28 2010) a gunman was apprehended at the University of Austin, American senior research scientist at the University of Maryland and gun rights expert John Lott explains why gun bans only serve to increase gun crime rates, why the pilots should be armed, and how statistics prove that since the DC handgun ban was lifted, there has been a dramatic drop in the murder rate.



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