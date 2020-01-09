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John Lott: More Guns Less Crime - Do Gun Bans Make Places Safer?
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10 views • January 09, 2020
Uploaded on January 9 2020 --- Do Gun Bans Make Places Safer? --- FULL PRESENTATION from Senior research scientist at the University of Maryland and gun rights expert John Lott
Infowars archive material posted to ( tv.infowars.com ) on October 19 2010
In a talk given (and recorded) on the very day (September 28 2010) a gunman was apprehended at the University of Austin, American senior research scientist at the University of Maryland and gun rights expert John Lott explains why gun bans only serve to increase gun crime rates, why the pilots should be armed, and how statistics prove that since the DC handgun ban was lifted, there has been a dramatic drop in the murder rate.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 9 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
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Infowars archive material posted to ( tv.infowars.com ) on October 19 2010
In a talk given (and recorded) on the very day (September 28 2010) a gunman was apprehended at the University of Austin, American senior research scientist at the University of Maryland and gun rights expert John Lott explains why gun bans only serve to increase gun crime rates, why the pilots should be armed, and how statistics prove that since the DC handgun ban was lifted, there has been a dramatic drop in the murder rate.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 9 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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