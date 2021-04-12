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GLI EROI IN CAMICE del 2020 – TESTIMONIANZE
Luca Jibo
Luca Jibo
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4 views • April 12, 2021
Ci sono MIGLIAIA di VIDEO come questo che MOSTRANO INFERMIERI impegnati in balli di gruppo nei reparti degli Ospedali. Questi video sono TUTTI pubblicati fra MARZO e APRILE 2020 proprio quando la narrazione ufficiale ci parlava di "milioni di malati" in tutto il mondo e migliaia di cadaveri che avrebbero riempito le corsie e gli obitori. La REALTÀ italiana come testimoniano migliaia di messaggi pubblici è DRAMMATICAMENTE diversa dalla narrazione ufficiale, con persone entrate con le loro gambe ma uscite in un sacco nero. La SPARIZIONE degli OGGETTI PERSONALI soprattutto i cellulari, sembra essere FREQUENTE dalle testimonianze scritte dei familiari. Link originale del video infermieri pubblicato 17 aprile 2020: DOCTORS & NURSES DANCE WITH CORONAVIRUS IN THE HOSPITAL - THE BEST DANCING WITH EIFFEL 65 BLUE SONG https://youtu.be/Dg0JOT8S8GQ Gli screenshot sono TUTTI raccolti nelle chat pubbliche da GABRIELE PINTO (Buffonate di Stato) e ripubblicati nel suo "stato WhatsApp". Chi è GABRIELE PINTO: https://youtu.be/zGE0fb9JSu4 GLI EROI IN CAMICE 2 - WE DON'T NEED ANOTHER HERO https://youtu.be/LVY3-oK00UA ************** Post-produzione Video: LUCA JIBO **************
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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