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GLI EROI IN CAMICE del 2020 – TESTIMONIANZE
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4 views • April 12, 2021
Ci sono MIGLIAIA di VIDEO come questo che MOSTRANO INFERMIERI impegnati in balli di gruppo nei reparti degli Ospedali. Questi video sono TUTTI pubblicati fra MARZO e APRILE 2020 proprio quando la narrazione ufficiale ci parlava di "milioni di malati" in tutto il mondo e migliaia di cadaveri che avrebbero riempito le corsie e gli obitori. La REALTÀ italiana come testimoniano migliaia di messaggi pubblici è DRAMMATICAMENTE diversa dalla narrazione ufficiale, con persone entrate con le loro gambe ma uscite in un sacco nero. La SPARIZIONE degli OGGETTI PERSONALI soprattutto i cellulari, sembra essere FREQUENTE dalle testimonianze scritte dei familiari. Link originale del video infermieri pubblicato 17 aprile 2020: DOCTORS & NURSES DANCE WITH CORONAVIRUS IN THE HOSPITAL - THE BEST DANCING WITH EIFFEL 65 BLUE SONG https://youtu.be/Dg0JOT8S8GQ Gli screenshot sono TUTTI raccolti nelle chat pubbliche da GABRIELE PINTO (Buffonate di Stato) e ripubblicati nel suo "stato WhatsApp". Chi è GABRIELE PINTO: https://youtu.be/zGE0fb9JSu4 GLI EROI IN CAMICE 2 - WE DON'T NEED ANOTHER HERO https://youtu.be/LVY3-oK00UA ************** Post-produzione Video: LUCA JIBO **************
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