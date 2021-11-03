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MAAP Real with AZ President Senate Karen Fann. Prescott Arizona
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21 views • November 03, 2021
MAAP Real Is BREAKING NEWS with AZ President Senate Karen Fann. WE THE PEOPLE AZ ALLIANCE EVENT IN PRESCOTT ARIZONA.
October 30th 2021 Video Capture with We The People AZ Alliance Event in Prescott. Karen Fann The AZ Senate President Speaking last night in Prescott Arizona.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
Producer George Nemeh
BY MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
Producer George Nemeh
George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW COPYRIGHTS 2021
October 30th 2021 Video Capture with We The People AZ Alliance Event in Prescott. Karen Fann The AZ Senate President Speaking last night in Prescott Arizona.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
Producer George Nemeh
BY MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2021
Producer George Nemeh
George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW COPYRIGHTS 2021
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