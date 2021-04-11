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Territorial Spirits - NYSTV Exposing Darkness 2016 - David Carrico 2-1-2020
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357 views • April 11, 2021
- Territorial Spirits - NYSTV Exposing Darkness 2016 - David Carrico 2-1-2020 FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico - Followers of Jesus Christ Radio " Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found " Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org " Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World " BRIGHTEON CHANNEL https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer YOU TUBE CHANNEL UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg “NEW” RUMBLE CHANNEL https://rumble.com/c/c-704825 THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are with Jimmy Cooper at Jimvision on You tube. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUvYf3rZHvqQloMEoEFtlw?view_as=subscriber PODCASTS FOR THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES AUDIOS https://the-doctrine-of-christ.simplecast.com/ Jimmy has now put THE FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fojcvault To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to: [email protected] with : “Sign Up” in the Subject line. RADIO PAGE at: http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering @ 6 PM Central Time Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios. If You Missed Any Radio Church and other Messages, You can listen to our Radio Channel Auto DJ https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/ or Podcast page here: https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/ “NEW” Remnant Gathering Locations http://www.fojcradio.com/Feedback.htm#Locations CONTACT INFORMATION: David and Donna Carrico Followers of Jesus Christ P. O. BOX 671 Tell City, IN 47586 Phone -812-836-2288 Email - [email protected]
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